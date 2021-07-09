Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mears Group plc (LON:MER) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 198 ($2.59). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 195 ($2.55), with a volume of 40,565 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on MER shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 188.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.25 million and a PE ratio of 4.84.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

