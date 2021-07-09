Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,408 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.42% of Medallia worth $18,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medallia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,309,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,631,000 after acquiring an additional 327,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medallia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,191,000 after purchasing an additional 200,510 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Medallia by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,624,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,170,000 after purchasing an additional 428,677 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medallia by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after buying an additional 459,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medallia by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after buying an additional 73,776 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

MDLA opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $65,733.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $361,022.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 527,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,368,317.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,140 shares of company stock worth $10,864,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

