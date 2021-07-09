MedicCoin Market Capitalization Hits $50,576.04 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $50,576.04 and approximately $30.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00062315 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000708 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 158.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

