MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Hits $0.0002

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $48,869.56 and approximately $29.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00061868 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000739 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 153.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.