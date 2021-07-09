MEET.ONE Hits Market Cap of $4.65 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 506.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $4.65 million and $12,239.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00045944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00118797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00162604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,865.88 or 1.00075806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.05 or 0.00948723 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

