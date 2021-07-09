megaBONK (MBONK) Price Tops $0.0786 on Exchanges

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $235,870.75 and $4,501.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, megaBONK has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00055163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.32 or 0.00896340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005198 BTC.

About megaBONK

megaBONK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

