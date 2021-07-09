Megacoin (MEC) Price Hits $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Megacoin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $337,134.56 and $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.25 or 0.00394186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000539 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,563,238 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

