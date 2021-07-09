Megacoin (MEC) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $335,339.82 and approximately $7.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00397428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000544 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,564,028 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

