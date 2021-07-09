MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report sales of $5.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.73 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $25.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $22.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.04 million to $25.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $43.85 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $323.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.50. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

