Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80. 298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Meiji from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80.

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It offers yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, foodstuffs, livestock products, and sugar and corn sweeteners, as well as transportation services.

