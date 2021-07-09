Meme Trading Up 32.4% Over Last Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $561.62 or 0.01678196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $15.73 million and $2.42 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meme has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.17 or 0.00385972 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003222 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013873 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001508 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

