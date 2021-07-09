MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by DSAM Partners London Ltd

DSAM Partners London Ltd boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $1,909,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 15.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $23.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,550.16. 7,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,497. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,432.39. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4,925.42 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $941.44 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,858.37.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

