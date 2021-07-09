MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 5.9% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $24,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,858.37.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,532.48. 1,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,925.42 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $941.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,432.39.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

