Merculet (MVP) Price Reaches $0.0008

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $166,070.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00046413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00121926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00164566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,430.99 or 0.99790976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.68 or 0.00936322 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,171,294 coins. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

