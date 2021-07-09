Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,720 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Mercury General worth $20,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,581,000. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at $20,475,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at $19,642,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after buying an additional 193,615 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mercury General by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after buying an additional 136,955 shares during the period. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCY opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.35. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

