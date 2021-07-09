Meridian Network (LOCK) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Meridian Network has a market cap of $498,345.45 and $48,000.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.29 or 0.00228180 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001391 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.03 or 0.00807684 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

