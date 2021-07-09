Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,179 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 15.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 179.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,199,000 after buying an additional 89,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 909.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

