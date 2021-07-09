Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Mesa Laboratories worth $19,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,163,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 49,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $50,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,402.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,648 shares of company stock worth $6,069,294. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $277.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.88. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.54 and a 12-month high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

