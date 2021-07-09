Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.51% of Mesa Laboratories worth $18,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,828.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $334,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,524.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,648 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,294. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $277.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.32. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.54 and a fifty-two week high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.