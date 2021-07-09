Meta Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last Week (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00055300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.43 or 0.00904014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005208 BTC.

About Meta

Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

