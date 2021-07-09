Metaverse ETP (ETP) Hits Market Cap of $11.56 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $11.56 million and approximately $302,932.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,136.32 or 0.06314003 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00147354 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,626,107 coins and its circulating supply is 78,626,009 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

