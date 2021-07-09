Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $2.31 on Exchanges

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $83,520.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.31 or 0.00006928 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000286 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000173 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

