Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Trading 4.7% Higher

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) shares traded up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.48. 1,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 195,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 527.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth $212,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

