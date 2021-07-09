Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $48,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,429.64 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $811.97 and a 12 month high of $1,436.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,316.96.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

