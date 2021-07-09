MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of MGP Ingredients worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $2,108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

MGPI stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.65. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $76.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,873 shares of company stock worth $793,939 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

