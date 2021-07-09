MIB Coin Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $566,795.75 and approximately $115.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00033072 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00032499 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 419,044,891 coins and its circulating supply is 141,742,963 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

