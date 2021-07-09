Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Micro Focus International worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth $89,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MFGP opened at $5.83 on Friday. Micro Focus International plc has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.95.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFGP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

