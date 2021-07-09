Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Lessened by DSAM Partners London Ltd

DSAM Partners London Ltd cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 220,402 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 6.9% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $37,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

MU traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,613,606. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,858,359 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.