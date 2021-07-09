Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.1% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of Microsoft worth $19,890,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $280.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

