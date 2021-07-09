Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,653 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,393 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.7% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

MSFT opened at $277.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $280.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

