Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Position Increased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 427,750.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,801,000 after acquiring an additional 931,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,138,000 after acquiring an additional 270,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $946,130.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAA stock opened at $177.75 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.63 and a 12-month high of $177.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.