MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $50.67 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $50.67 million and $157,261.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.71 or 0.00014078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.17 or 0.00382855 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003223 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $549.10 or 0.01640247 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,752,490 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

