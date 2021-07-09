Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 6,006,787 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.43.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMEDF)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.