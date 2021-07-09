Minter Network Hits Market Cap of $16.27 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. Minter Network has a market cap of $16.27 million and approximately $17,116.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00046114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00121141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00163070 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00024496 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,404,829,493 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199,619,926 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

