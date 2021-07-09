MintMe.com Coin Price Reaches $0.0020 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $364,959.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,788.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,083.17 or 0.06353386 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $479.71 or 0.01463041 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.25 or 0.00394186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00149707 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.13 or 0.00616475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00414332 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.81 or 0.00325760 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

