Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 25,531 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,531 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 2.6% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,999. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

