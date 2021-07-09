Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 924 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $9.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,173.14. 4,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,013. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,282.83. The company has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.55, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

