Mirabella Financial Services LLP Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 403.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,069 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $134.66. The stock had a trading volume of 158,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,810. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.79. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.