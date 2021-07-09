Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,712 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.23. 158,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,596,647. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.41.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

