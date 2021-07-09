Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $4.19 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,000. Global Payments comprises approximately 1.3% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.89. 22,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,648. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 89.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.67.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.