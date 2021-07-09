Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $5.99 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,711 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,990,000. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.9% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 130,652 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.52.

TMUS stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.48. The company had a trading volume of 57,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

