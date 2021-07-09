Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 87,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000. Bank of America accounts for about 1.1% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $4,855,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,293,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,193,000 after buying an additional 34,240 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Bank of America by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 504,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in Bank of America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 866,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,530,000 after purchasing an additional 90,201 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.83. 1,176,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,940,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

