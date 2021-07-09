Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.10% of South Jersey Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 604,340 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,179,000 after purchasing an additional 323,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,417,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 183,955 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 20.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,088,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,153,000 after purchasing an additional 356,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 439,427 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.