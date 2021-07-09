Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 22,566 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.86. The company had a trading volume of 69,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,161. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

