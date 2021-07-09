Mirabella Financial Services LLP Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1,112.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $120.13. 300,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,938,659. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

