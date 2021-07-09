Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 3,602 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for about 1.2% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Cigna by 30.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,839 shares of company stock valued at $68,559,929. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.09.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

