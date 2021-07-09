Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Reaches Market Cap of $33.45 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $33.45 million and approximately $5,425.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for $143.48 or 0.00429823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00046439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00122941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00164118 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,369.15 or 0.99967026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.87 or 0.00946276 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 233,137 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

