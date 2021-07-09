Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Market Cap Reaches $22.63 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.14 or 0.00060076 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $22.63 million and $249.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00046576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00122765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00164233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,451.12 or 0.99802371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.10 or 0.00937121 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust



