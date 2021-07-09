Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Achieves Market Cap of $31.03 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.41 or 0.00072839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $31.03 million and $59,988.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00124944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00164625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,618.25 or 1.00311468 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $317.99 or 0.00948825 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,271,294 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

