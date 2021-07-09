Mirrored Microsoft One Day Trading Volume Hits $298,002.00 (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Mirrored Microsoft has a market cap of $31.07 million and $298,002.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be purchased for $276.81 or 0.00827151 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Microsoft alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00046480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00122056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00164886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,400.68 or 0.99805673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.72 or 0.00937423 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 112,225 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Microsoft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Microsoft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Microsoft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.